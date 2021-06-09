Dozens Gather to Honour Victims of Fatal Attack on London Muslims

It was a somber occasion at the Windsor Mosque Wednesday night.

Dozens of people gathered for a socially-distanced vigil honouring the victims of an attack on a Muslim family in London that left four people dead and a nine-year-old boy with serious injuries.

Anma Masoodi attended the event and says she was appalled when she heard about the attack.

"It's really terrifying. I think it really shows how insidious closeted Islamophobia is. Usually you don't really experience it except for micro-aggressions, but then suddenly something like this happens. Then a lot of stats are brought to light about the reality of how people really think in Canada."

Masoodi says more needs to be done to normalize Canadian Muslims.

"I really hope that our political leaders make more of an effort to try to normalize the fact that Muslims are also Canadians just like everybody else. Hopefully something like this will never happen again."

Luula Ali was at the vigil as well and says showing support was the least she could do.

"I'm here today because this is very heartbreaking. I'm tired of seeing our sisters and brothers in Islam go through this. Enough is enough. I don't want to see anymore of this. That's why I'm here."

The family was struck by a vehicle while out for a walk Sunday night in what investigators are calling a hate crime.

As a result, 20-year-old Nathaniel Veltman of London has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder.

— with files from CTV Windsor's Angelo Aversa