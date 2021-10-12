Dozens of charges laid in OPP aviation blitz

Keep an eye in the sky for Ontario Provincial Police.

The Essex County detachment along with the OPP West Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement (TIME) Team, the Ministry of Transportation and OPP Aviation Services held an aerial enforcement blitz on Highway 401 on Monday.

Provincial Police say three traffic stops were for stunt driving.

Officers believed two of those drivers had been drinking alcohol, a roadside screening test was conducted and 3-day licence suspensions were issued. The vehicles were then towed and impounded for 14-days.

During the one day aerial enforcement, a total of 32 charges were issued.