Dozens of Child Porn Charges Against Windsor Man

A 44-year-old Windsor man is charged with over 40 criminal offences associated with child pornography.

In December 2019, the RCMP notified Windsor police about a suspect, possibly in the City of Windsor, who had allegedly uploaded child porn.

Members of the Windsor Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit began the investigation the included the search of a residence and seizure of a number of computer and electronic media storage devices for forensic examination.

On May 28, officers attended the involved residence and arrested the identified suspect without incident.

During the investigation, police also found a number of photos, believed to have been taken locally, of adults and children. Although these specific photos were concerning, police say they did not constitute an offence.

Richard Avery, 44, of Windsor, is charged with over 40 criminal offences associated with Child Pornography.