Dozens of students sent home due to COVID-19 at an Amherstburg school

The Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board has dismissed over four dozen students from one elementary school due to COVID-19.

The board has dismissed 57 students from Stella Maris Catholic Elementary School in Amherstburg after receiving notification of a confirmed case of COVID 19 there. 26 students were from one class, and the other 31 were from a bus cohort.

Officials learned of the confirmed case Wednesday and informed the affected students this afternoon that they are not to return to school Thursday.

The board says it is working with the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit, which is contacting students and staff who may have been affected, and will give directions for them to follow.

A voice message to the school community was sent home this afternoon to reassure parents that if they have not been contacted by the health unit, they have not been identified as close contacts and their children may continue attending school as usual.

Parents are being told to continue to monitor their children for symptoms of COVID-19 each morning and to keep them at home and call their healthcare provider for further direction if they are ill.