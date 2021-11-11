Dozens remain unvaccinated at Windsor Police Service

Several dozen members of the Windsor Police Association remain unvaccinated with just over two weeks to go before a deadline to provide proof of vaccination goes into effect.

Shawn McCurdy, president of the Windsor Police Association, says as of Monday, 38 association members were unvaccinated while 9 were partially vaccinated.

The deadline for Windsor police employees to provide proof of vaccination is Nov. 26 or they face an unpaid leave of absence.

The WPA represents roughly 700 members.

McCurdy says they have also been informed that some transfers will take place to make sure patrols are fully staffed.

But he notes it is a moving target as this point when it comes to those who are providing proof of vaccination and that things could change before the deadline.