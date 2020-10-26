Dr. Ahmed Begging Community to Follow COVID-19 Safety Measures

The Medical Officer of Health for Windsor-Essex is begging the community to continue to follow all public health safety measures.

Dr. Wajid Ahmed says the community has done a great job but is stressing the continuation to avoid a surge in local COVID-19 cases.

He says over the weekend the province reported an additional 2,000 cases across Ontario in two days. Dr. Ahmed says Windsor-Essex saw 15 new cases over the same period, so the public health safety measures are working in Essex County.

"What we are noticing in our community is truly a reflection that public health measures are working and please don't let anyone tell you otherwise," says Dr. Ahmed. "Any false information that makes people question these public health measures is a complete disservice to our community and could potentially lead us to a situation with wide ranging impacts on everyone."

He's asking the community to continue to follow safety measures.

"I therefore literally beg you and request all of you to please do not lose your guard, do not listen to the misinformation and focus on the goal of keeping our community safe and free from COVID-19," says Dr. Ahmed.

The health unit is reporting one new case on COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex Monday; that case is still under investigation.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 2,795 case in Windsor-Essex with 2,687 people recovering from the virus.

There is currently 32 active cases in Windsor-Essex.