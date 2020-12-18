Dr. Ahmed Confident in Decision to Close Schools

Windsor's Medical Officer of Health remains confident in his decision to close schools in the region to in-person learning.

"I worry about our children, and that includes my own children as well as many other children in the community," says Dr. Wajid Ahmed. "So we'll continue to look at that data and we'll continue to share our data with our colleagues with the province to help them maybe look at some of the comparisons."

Given the recent surge and record-breaking numbers of COVID-19 in our region, Dr. Ahmed says it's till too soon to know of any potential cases that may still pop up from the last week of in-class learning.

"So right now even the cases we're seeing, it’s probably around the weekend or the week before [in-class learning ended] so whatever the impact from a school perspective, we expect to see next week or the week after."

Speaking on Friday morning, Dr. Ahmed also wanted to be clear that his decision wasn't made to undermine the importance of in-person learning.

"There shouldn't be doubt in anyone's mind about the quality of learning that we can get from in-person learning versus the online learning," he says. "But we are in a different time, we are in the middle of a pandemic with cases rates that are three times higher than what we saw in the first wave in our community."

When it comes to what will happen in January, Dr. Ahmed says if the province doesn't mandate anything, it's too soon to decide locally whether or not students will return to the classroom.

As AM800 News reported on Thursday, the Ministry of Education sent a memo to all school boards across Ontario to prepare for the possibility of fully remote learning in 2021.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting one new death and a record increase of 243 cases of COVID-19 on Friday.