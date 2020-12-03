Dr. Ahmed Pleads With People to Trust the Science

The Medical Officer of health for Windsor-Essex says he is running out of tools in his toolbox.

Dr. Wajid Ahmed says its challenging to get some people understand the seriousness of the COVID-19 pandemic, adding people are dying and people are losing a lot of things.

"People in their 30s and people in their 40s, when they're infected it' s very hard for them to breathe and it almost feels like they're dying," he says. "Those are the real stories, real concerns that people are experiencing right now."

Dr. Wajid Ahmed says COVID fatigue is real and he understands people get tired of it, but adds, "I've heard people that you know they cannot live like that, but ask someone that is impacted by it and how they are living and how they are struggling and what motivates them to follow those instructions versus not. It's not as benign as many people think."

Dr. Wajid Ahmed is asking people not to believe misinformation that is being spread.

"Listen to what we have accomplished over the years and years of science and everything that we have gone through." he says. "I've spent 28 years of training and education combined, to be here to guide us, to lead us and to provide you with the best scientific evidence as possible."

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reported 63 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and says it is also following 415 active cases with 22 people in the hospital, five of which are in the ICU.

Since November 1, health unit enforcement officers have laid 10 charges as it relates to COVID-19 guidelines. Five in the hospitality sector, four in retail and one in personal care.