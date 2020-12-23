Dr. Ahmed Reminding the Public to Skip Holiday Gatherings

The Medical Officer of Health for Windsor-Essex is once again reminding the community to avoid social gatherings this holiday season.

Dr. Wajid Ahmed says gatherings are not permitted under the grey lockdown zone.

He says residents must celebrate within their own households with the people they live with.

Dr. Ahmed says the only exception is if you live alone, you can attend another household for the holidays.

"With the high case rates in our community and many outbreaks, I want to be clear no matter where you live, the upcoming holidays are not the time to hold social gatherings in person, inside or outside with anyone that is not part of your household," says Dr. Ahmed.

He says it's a critical time for the region.

"Our collective action will make a difference in what we experience in January and into the coming year," he says. "Together we can minimize the transmission of COVID-19 in our community, protect our healthcare system and save the lives of our friends and family."

Dr. Ahmed says the safety measures are in place to protect everyone in the community.

"This is the time of giving, this is the time to be kind, this is the time to give gifts to everyone and right now the best gift we can all give is to give them the gift of health by following public health guidance to keep everyone around you safe," says Dr. Ahmed.

Dr. Ahmed says he is worried to see the case counts if public health safety measures are ignored the next couple of weeks.

He adds containment of the virus will no longer be possible.