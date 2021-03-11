Dr. Ahmed's Contributions Significant: Health Unit CEO Theresa Marentette

The CEO of the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) says Dr. Wajid Ahmed's contributions the last year have been significant.

Theresa Marentette says the medical officer of health has been the face of the COVID-19 pandemic locally and deserves his two-week leave.

Marentette says Dr. Ahmed has made himself available at all hours of the day for the past year.

"He has been the face of the pandemic and ... I just know that every moment Dr. Ahmed has been accessible and available, working on the pandemic and there's never been a down time for Windsor," says Marentette.

She says there hasn't been an opportunity for anyone to take a break for more than a year.

"There wasn't a time where we could say, okay let's have a breather, it was on to the next issue," Marentette added.

The health unit will be receiving medical officer of health support from other public health units during Dr. Ahmed's absence.