Dr. Ahmed Wants Windsor-Essex Listed as a Priority Area for the COVID-19 Vaccine

The Medical Officer of Health for Windsor-Essex wants the region to be a "priority area" for the COVID-19 vaccine.

"With the vaccine roll out and identifying prioritization area, I hope that Windsor-Essex will be a priority for this government to roll out the vaccine, to protect our region," says Dr. Wajid Ahmed.

He believes there are a number of factors why Windsor-Essex should be a priority area including the Canada/U-S border and the roughly 6000 people who cross the border to work.

Dr. Ahmed also points out, Windsor-Essex has the fourth most COVID-19 case rates in the province.

"We really hope that when the vaccine roll out, even though it would be a limited supply, there has to be some consideration for Windsor-Essex given our unique challenges and also our high case rates that we've been seeing since the beginning of this pandemic," says Dr. Ahmed.

He feels Windsor-Essex has been hit the hardest in the province by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We will be ready as a region to start giving out vaccine as soon as it's delivered to us," says Dr. Ahmed. "Please make no mistake despite the vaccine roll out in the UK and other countries, it will be still months before we can talk about removing all COVID related measures."

As heard on AM800 news Tuesday morning, a 90-year-old United Kingdom woman was the first to get vaccinated under the UK's COVID-19 vaccination program.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday up to 249,000 doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine will arrive on Canadian soil before the end of the month.