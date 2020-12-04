Dr. Ahmed Would be 'Surprised' if Windsor-Essex Moves to Grey

The Medical Officer for Windsor-Essex says he would be "surprised" if it was announced Friday that our region would move into the Grey/Lockdown status.

Despite the continued increase in COVID-19 case Dr. Ahmed says he wants to see more data.

"We would like to see the results of us in the red zone first before we move onto any other criteria at this time, so I'm hoping there will not be any changes in where we are right now," says Dr. Ahmed.

He says he made his position clear to the province.

"So I am hoping that there will not be any changes in where we are right now unless I'm surprised, but to my understanding I am not expecting there will be any change."

It's expected the province will release updated information this afternoon as it relates to the COVID-19 response framework and if any regions will be changing colour statues