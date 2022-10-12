Dr. Ken Blanchette named new CEO for the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit Board of Health has announced Dr. Ken Blanchette as the new permanent Chief Executive Officer.

Dr. Blanchette previously was the Associate Vice President and Chair of Health Sciences at St. Clair College, and more recently was the Executive Director at ConnexOntario.

He currently serves as Chair of the Board of Directors at Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare as well as having previously served as Vice-Chair.

He will take the reigns from Interim CEO, Eleanor Groh. Groh recently took over the position when Nicole Dupuis announced her resignation.

Dr. Blanchette says he's new to the role but not the organization, and is excited to get started.

"I know from my time with WECHU's Board of Health that this is an extraordinary group of dedicated nurses, professional staff, and management. I am looking forward to getting situated in this new role, sitting down with the team, and taking on the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead for the health unit."

His official start date will be on November 28, 2022.