Dr. Wajid Ahmed Issues Section 22 Order

The Medical Officer of Health for Windsor-Essex is introducing another tool to help contain the spread of COVID-19 in the community.

Dr. Wajid Ahmed has issued a Section 22 Order for individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19, are showing signs or symptoms of the virus while waiting test results and for individuals who are considered close contacts.

He says individuals must follow the direction of public health and need to self isolate immediately.

"To isolate yourself without delay, remain in isolation until the expiry of the required period and during the self isolation period conduct yourself in such a manner as not to expose another person to infection of COVID-19," he says.

Dr. Ahmed says under the order, individuals who have tested positive must share their close contacts and places they have visited.

He says on rare occasions, the health unit did have experiences with individuals who did not want to share contacts.

"We do hope that this tool will allow us to do a better case containment in the community, so we don't get to the point of having wide spread community transmission again," he says.

Dr. Ahmed says if individuals ignore the order, they could face fines up to $5000.

"We hope that people use this really carefully and use it more for an educational tool whether than an enforcement tool," says Dr. Ahmed. "We do want people to comply voluntarily. It's not the intention to start issuing ticket, it doesn't benefit anyone. I think it's just about sending a clear message."

The order goes into effect on February 1 at 12:01am.

Dr. Ahmed says the order will be in place for at least three months.