Dr. Wajid Ahmed Leaving WECHU

The Medical Officer of Health for Windsor-Essex has handed in his resignation.

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it was announced Friday morning that Dr. Wajid Ahmed is stepping down as of October 1 to become the new Associate Chief Medical Officer of Health for the Province of Ontario.

Chair of the Windsor Essex County Health Unit Board, Gary McNamara, says he makes the announcement with pride and gratitude.

"Since 2014, Dr. Ahmed has been an outspoken source of credible information, guidance and professionalism. He remains steadfast in his decision making, using the best available evidence to guide his team, the wonderful hard working staff here at the health unit."

Moving forward, McNamara says the board at the health unit wants to ensure the community that the departure of Dr. Ahmed will not impact services or the work of staff during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"Despite any challenges the team at the Windsor-Essex County health unit and the operations at the health unit, are on solid ground." he said. "As always, the health of our community and response to the community will remain our top priority."

To find a replacement for Dr. Ahmed, McNamara says the board of health will be working with a recruitment firm — but in the meantime, has approved the appointment of an acting Medical Officer of Health to act as a consultant to the health unit during the transition.

"I am pleased to announce that Dr. Shanker Nesathurai, has agreed to serve the community of Windsor-Essex as our acting medical officer of health," McNamara said. "Dr. Nesathurai earned his medical degree from McMaster University and also holds a Masters of Public Health from Harvard University."

Dr. Ahmed, began his career as the Associate Medical Officer of Health for Windsor-Essex in 2014 and eventually took over as Medical Officer of Health in 2017.