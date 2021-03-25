Dr. Wajid Ahmed Returns; Thanks Community for its Support

The region's top doctor is back on the job after a two week leave.

"It was important for me and I was able to take care of myself and now I'm back and hopefully we'll continue the battle against COVID and keep our community safe," says Medical Officer of Health Dr. Wajid Ahmed.

He returned to the health unit on Thursday and took part in the daily COVID-19 update.

Before discussing COVID-19, Dr. Ahmed thanked health unit CEO Theresa Marentette along with his team.

He also thanked the community.

"The letters, the cards, the personal outreach from people I know and people who I don't even know was truly a humbling experience and I don't have the right words to truly show my respect and gratitude to each and every one of you who took the time to reach out to me and my team," he says.

Dr. Ahmed says it's been hard.

"This pandemic has taught many lessons to us," says Dr. Ahmed. "One of the most important lessons for me is kindness. We have to be kind to each other. We don't know what the other person is experiencing or going through. We can only see what is right in front of us and could never understand what is going on behind the scene."

Dr. Ahmed's leave was approved by the health unit's board earlier this month.

The health unit did receive Medical Officer of Health support from other public health units while he was away.