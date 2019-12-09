Draft Budget Calls for No Tax Increase in Essex

There will be no municipal tax increase in Essex next year if the town's 2020 draft budget is approved 'as is'.

A walk-through of the document will be the subject of a public council meeting in Harrow Monday night to get an idea what's in and what's out for 2020.

Deputy Mayor Richard Meloche says council asked administration to sharpen their pencils and hold the line on taxes and they came through.

"As far as the capital plan goes, we've got work for Harrow streetscaping in it right now, some minor road projects, but there's a lot of things that councillors probably would like to have done earlier rather than later in the term, which are probably not going to get done this year because we're trying to hit a zero per cent budget," he says.

Meloche expects there to be some questions around the council table.

"Right now I'm pretty comfortable from what I've read. There's probably things in there that I would like to see done in the current fiscal as well, so there will be a debate as to whether or not the items that are in the budget will be pulled out so that we can substitute something else in," says Meloche. "Councillors still have that debate to go through."

He says Monday night's meeting is only a presentation.

"It's not really supposed to be a debate night as to what we're going to do with budget. We're going to have that opportunity in the first week of January 2020," says Meloche. "Give us that much time to be able to absorb what's in the budget. It is a very large document."

Council will meet to walk-through the proposed 2020 Budget at the Harrow and Colchester South Community Centre at 6pm.

Budget deliberations will begin in January.

