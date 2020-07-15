Draisaitl, MacKinnon, Panarin are Lindsay Finalists

Edmonton Oiler star forward Leon Draisaitl, Colorado Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon and New York Rangers forward Artemi Panarin are the finalists for the 2019-20 Ted Lindsay Award.

The award is presented annually to the ``most outstanding'' player in the NHL, as voted by members of the National Hockey League Players' Association.

Draisaitl, 24, topped all NHL scorers with 110 points (43 goals, 67 assists) to become the first German-born player to win the Art Ross Trophy.

MacKinnon, 24, had 93 points (35 goals, 58 assists) to rank fifth in the league, 43 points ahead of his closest teammate. He led the league with 318 shots on goal.

Panarin, 28, led all NHL players in even-strength points (71), tied for second in assists (63) and tied for third in points (95).

All three players are seeking their first Ted Lindsay Award. MacKinnon was a finalist in 2017-18.

— With files from The Canadian Press