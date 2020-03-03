Draisaitl, McDavid Erupt Against Predators

The Edmonton Oilers' dynamic duo of Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid collected five points apiece at the expense of the Nashville Predators on Monday.

Draisaitl added to his NHL-leading point total by furnishing four goals and an assist as the Oilers blew out the Predators, 8-3.

McDavid added a goal and four assists in a game that was tied 3-3 until Edmonton erupted for five goals in the third period.

Draisaitl's team-high 43rd goal of the season chased Pekka Rinne from the nets midway through the third period.

Draisaitl has 107 points, 13 more than No. 2 McDavid in the league points race.