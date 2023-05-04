Draisaitl scores four goals, but Oilers fall 6-4 to Knights to open playoff series

LAS VEGAS - Leon Draisaitl's four-goal game wasn't enough for the Edmonton Oilers in a 6-4 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights to open their second-round playoff series Wednesday.

A night after Joe Pavelski scored four times for the Dallas Stars in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Seattle Kraken to start that series, Draisaitl's quadruple was similarly for naught.

Ivan Barbashev scored twice and Mark Stone had a goal and an assist for host Vegas.

Chandler Stephenson and Michael Amadio also scored for the Knights with Jack Eichel adding an empty-net goal. Knights defenceman Zach Whitecloud had two assists.

Vegas starter Laurent Brossoit stopped 23 shots for the win, while Edmonton counterpart Stuart Skinner turned away 28 shots in the loss.

Skinner was among the three Calder Trophy nominees announced earlier Wednesday for the NHL's rookie award.