Dramatic temperature shift expected in Windsor-Essex

A significant temperature change is expected later this week for Windsor-Essex.

Environment Canada says the region can expect temperatures in the high teens and low 20s heading into the weekend.

The temperature dropped in Windsor-Essex on Monday to single digits, and is expected to stay that way until Thursday.

Warning Preparedness Meteorologist Steven Flisfeder says over the past couple of days, the area has been experiencing a very cold low pressure system.

"It's been spinning over the province for a few days, giving cold temperatures and a lot of chances of showers throughout the day here and there depending on where you are," Flisfeder said.

He says Windsor-Essex can expect above seasonal temperatures this weekend.

"Once we get to the weekend, it's going to be kind of a flip in the switch and we're going to be going above seasonal for at least through to the weekend and probably through early next week, through the work week," he continued. "Temperature going to be upper teens, maybe squeaking into the low 20s but I don't want to over promise too much."

Flisfeder says it's not out of the ordinary to see the temperature shift.

"We do see these kind of pattern changes throughout the fall. We can see pretty much anywhere from summer like thunderstorms moving through the area and then at the drop of a hat, you can see some flurries and even some early season snow squalls. So it's more than common to see this dramatic switch," he added.