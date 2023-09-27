Draw set for Wednesday night for record-setting Lotto 6/49 jackpot

Time is running out to buy a ticket for a record-breaking multi-million dollar lottery prize.

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) says its Lotto 6/49 prize will reach $68 million for the first time in history.

Since LOTTO 6/49 was enhanced in September 2022, the jackpot has never reached the top prize of $68 million.

OLG spokesperson Tony Bitonti says only one ball remains for this Wednesday's draw, the Gold Ball, meaning the jackpot is guaranteed to be won and will create a new multi-millionaire.

Bitonti says you can get a ticket at OLG.ca or from one of the more than 10,000 retailers across the province.

"Whenever there is these record-breaking or first time draws that we have, the retailers get busy and they appreciate that as well. You can buy your ticket up until 10:30 p.m. Wednesday night," he says,

Bitonti says there is one benefit it you buy your ticket on OLG.ca.

"If you do win, you get an e-mail versus having to check your tickets. We always urge people to check their tickets as soon as the draw is done because we don't want any money left on the table. We had the $70-million that went left unclaimed over the summertime," he adds.

The draw comes months after a $70 million Lotto Max ticket expired – the biggest unclaimed ticket in Canadian history.

The closest prize that has ever been won to this one was the $64 million ticket sold in New Brunswick in April, and in 2015, a $64 million LOTTO 6/49 jackpot won by a Mississauga resident.

With files from Rob Hindi