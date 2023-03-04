Dresses needed for the 16th annual 'Say Yes to the Prom Dress' event

People across Windsor-Essex are being asked to check their closets for any dresses that could find new life during prom season.

New Beginning's 16th annual 'Say Yes to the Prom Dress' event is set for Sat., March 25th.

Hundreds of dresses are needed and people are asked to drop-off or donate any prom dresses, semi-formal dresses, and graduation dresses for the event.

For one day only, young people can browse a huge selection of new and gently used formal, prom, and graduation dresses with each young people able to take one dress for free.

The dresses range in styles and sizes from 0-26, but there is a need of sizes from 0 to 14 and 14-plus for this year's event.

Stacey Yannacopoulos, Executive Director, says the event is meant to eliminate any barriers some people may face in finding a prom dress, which can be a stressful time.

"Right now the cost of living is high, it can be really stressful for families and youth to afford a formal dress. We want to try to make this as magical and special as possible," she says.

Yannacopoulos says donating a dress can make a lasting impact because it is a magical event.

"We try to make it really fun. They are coming out in dresses and excited. Just to know you're helping eliminate that barrier and it's a huge difference that you're making," she adds.

Dresses and donation items can be dropped off Monday-Friday, from 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. at New Beginnings, 1015 Highland Ave. in Windsor or New Beginnings-Youth Opportunities Strategy at 1049 Janette Ave. in Windsor.

Donations will be accepted until Friday, March 17th.

New Beginning's 16th annual 'Say Yes to the Prom Dress' event will run from 10 a.m, to 4 p.m. on Sat., March 25th.

(Photo courtesy of New Beginnings)