Dressing room policy for minor hockey players mandatory: OHF

The executive director of the Ontario Hockey Federation (OHF) says the new Hockey Canada dressing room policy for minor hockey players will be mandatory.

Players will be required to follow a minimum attire rule, which states players should arrive at the rink wearing a base layer such as shorts and t-shirt, compression shorts and shirt or sports bra.

Hockey Canada says those arriving at the rink not wearing their base layer can use an appropriate private space, such as a bathroom or unused dressing room to change into the base layer and then enter the team dressing room with the other participants.



The policy applies to all minor hockey teams sanctioned by the organization and aims to make the dressing room a safe, inclusive and equitable space.

Speaking on AM800's The Dan MacDonald Show, Phillip Mckee, Executive Director of the Ontario Hockey Federation says the OHF already had a base layer policy in place since 2017 after human rights application was filed with the Human Rights Tribunal of Ontario against Hockey Canada, alleging discrimination in services based on gender identity.

He says they are working through the transition of Hockey Canada's policy in conjunction with their own policy that was put in place after the Human Rights settlement.

"So those combined aspects, we have a continued policy in place right now, that's been in place right now, that's been in place since 2017, that we continue to operate by, and as we transition the communication, the Hockey Canada policy will become a mandated policy, inclusive of the OHF policy at that time."

He says the base layer will be a requirement moving forward, and is no different than the current OHF dressing room accommodation policy that was already in place.

"That was a solution that was utilized throughout the management over the past five to six years with regards to the current OHF policy, which was get into a base layer, and then coaches not conversations with any players or the group until the group was collectively together in their base layers."

Mckee says the current policy also recommends swim shorts in the shower.

He says that can involve wrapping a towel around one's self and taking it off while in the shower or using the towel method of wrapping a towel around, taking off base layer and then putting on swim shorts underneath.

"There's lots of situations where that's occurring right now, just because kids don't feel comfortable 12-13 years of age yet to you know walk into a shower situation where they're naked in front of their peers or naked in a situation in front of the adults who are supervising the dressing room. In that situation they're utilizing the bathing suit method on their own, before the policy even came into place."

To respect the privacy of participants, no videos, still photos, or voice recordings of any kind may be taken using any device with recording capabilities in a dressing room or dressing environment. Cell phones are only permitted to be used in a dressing room or dressing environment for the purposes of controlling music.