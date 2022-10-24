Drew Dilkens re-elected Mayor of Windsor

Drew Dilkens has won another term as Mayor of Windsor.

Dilkens beat opponents Chris Holt, Matthew Giancola, Benjamin Danyluk, Ernie Lamont, Aaron Day, and Louis Vaupotic.

He says he has always had Windsor's best interests at heart.

"I want to see our city succeed, we are succeeding by moving this hospital forward, seeing this battery factory built, all of the investments we have made, whether its transit or bike lanes you name it. We are seeing great investments throughout our city, the wind is at our back."

He says the best days for Windsor are yet to come.

"I was confident that the majority of residents in the city wanted to see traction on the hospital. I think they were very happy on the economic development side and they know that we're working hard to bring even more. When it comes to the peeks and valleys that we've lived through over the decades, this is a peak the size of Mount Everest."

Dilkens says this was an interesting campaign.

"At the end of the day every campaign has a sort of flavour, feeling and cadence and this one was no different. There is always someone who you are running against who has different ideas and that's the beauty of a democracy, you can put those ideas in front of the community."

Drew Dilkens beats mayoral candidates Chris Holt, Matthew Giancola, Benjamin Danyluk, Ernie Lamont, Aaron Day, and Louis Vaupotic on Monday October 24 2022 (Photo by Rob Hindi)

Dilkens is serving his third term as mayor.

He was first elected in 2014.

This years turn-out for Windsor was 31.57 per cent, down from 2018's 35.21 per cent.