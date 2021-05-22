Drinksout Launches Alcohol Delivery Service in Windsor-Essex

A Windsor start-up is bringing your favourite alcoholic beverages conveniently to your door.

Drinksout will be delivering in Windsor, LaSalle, and Tecumseh just in time for the Victoria Day long weekend.

Co-founder, Vik Lall says the service will have everything available from the LCBO and The Beer Store to go along with many local breweries, distilleries and wineries.

He tells The Afternoon News the company saw a gap in service and jumped on the opportunity.

"Now a days you can have food delivered, clothing delivered or even groceries," he says. "There was something that was missing, which was alcohol and we decided to create a platform through a website and software that allows people to order alcohol through our website for same day delivery."

Lall says the company's platform allows users to book deliveries to fit into their schedule.

"We can offer same day tracking as well as in store availability where the customer can see what's available in the store through our website and have their favourite alcohol delivered to them the same day."

He says the service will also add availability to smaller retailers throughout Essex County.

"Our team can deliver their products for them, as well as we also offer after hour's delivery," he says. "For example, Wolfhead Distillery closes its doors at 5 p.m., but with our company, we're able to deliver up until 10 p.m."

Drinksout launched Friday and delivers between the hours of 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. 7 days a week.

Orders must be placed between 10 a. m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Sunday.

More information can be found at www.drinksout.ca.