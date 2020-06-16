Drive Thru COVID-19 Testing Finds Eight Positive Cases

The final numbers are in from the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit's random drive-thru COVID-19 testing blitz.

More than 4,900 people were tested at eight sites around the region resulting in eight confirmed positive cases.

The drive-thru testing was carried out between May 29 and June 12 with a goal of increasing accessibility to each community across Windsor-Essex.

According to the health unit, the random testing will help provide better quality data for analysis, planning and intervention.

As of Monday, Windsor-Essex had 1,198 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 67 deaths.