Drive-Thru COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic Offered Tuesday Afternoon

A pop up drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic is set for Tuesday afternoon.

Dr. Lisa Jansen and staff will be administering 250 doses of the Pfizer vaccine on a first come, first serve basis.

The shots are available for anyone over the age of 40, those over 18 living in a hot spot postal code, individuals with high-risk health conditions and residents included in the province's group one of essential workers.

The drive thru clinic opens at 5pm (runs until 8pm) and is located at 1720 Howard Ave in Windsor.