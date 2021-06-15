Drive-Thru COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic Planned for Wednesday in Kingsville

Another chance to get your COVID-19 vaccine.

A drive-thru clinic is planned for June 16 in Kingsville where first and second doses of the Moderna vaccine will be offered.

The shots are available to those over 18 who haven't been vaccinated yet, anyone who received their shot before April 18 wanting a second dose of Moderna or residents who received their first dose of AstraZeneca on or before March 23.

The event is being put on thanks to a partnership between the Leamington and Area Family Health Team, Essex-Windsor EMS and Erie Shores HealthCare.

The clinic runs from 1pm to 7pm at 67 Main St. East in Kingsville — no appointment is necessary.