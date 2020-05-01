Drive Thru Food Hub to Open in Leamington

The Unemployed Help Centre is opening its fourth Drive Thru Food Hub.

It is set to open Friday morning at the Salvation Army Leamington Community Church at 88 Setterington Street.

"It is considered one of our highest poverty areas amongst Windsor West, Essex and Leamington are just a few," says UHC Assistant CEO Maxine Deleersnyder. "This is our fourth drive thru hub that we erected to meet that demand."

She says recent reports show Leamington has a slightly higher rate of poverty compared to the national average.

According to Deleersnyder, the hub will provide pre-packed emergency food boxes.

"This model, the drive thru food hub is working really well to keep volunteers, staff and those in need of food safe by maintaining social distancing, no physical contact," she says. "Basically they just pull up, answer a few questions, pop the trunk and they'll receive a pre packaged food hamper."

Deleersnyder says the Unemployed Help Centre has seen an increase of 58 per cent in users since mid-March.

This is the fifth hub will soon be opening in Essex. There are two other hubs in Windsor along with one in Lakeshore.

The Leamington hub will be open every Friday and Saturday from 11am until 2pm.