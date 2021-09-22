Drive-thru job fair to fill 200 jobs in Lakeshore

Over 200 jobs are up for grabs at a drive-thru job fair set for this Thursday in Windsor.

The Job Shoppe will be hosting the job fair to fill openings at a printing company located in Lakeshore.

The job openings are full-time, seasonal, and start at $18.03 an hour with premiums, guaranteed hours, a seasonal bonus and exclusive work perks.

All attendees will be required to pass a COVID-19 symptoms screening prior to their interview.

Interviews will be conducted with candidates remaining in their car and the recruiter outside of the car. Masks must be worn at all times.

Director of Marketing at the Job Shoppe, Ashley Sarros, says the company is looking to fill these jobs immediately.

"It would run now until the end of December with the opportunity to stay on longer if business needs require that from our client," she says.

The job openings include three different shift times; Days 6 a.m.-4 p.m., Nights 8 p.m.-6 a.m. and Weekends 6 a.m.-6 p.m.

Sarros says quite a few different positions are available.

"A variety of production associates. So they will be doing packaging, production, shipping, a variety of different jobs throughout their facility," she says.

The job fair will be held at 12021 Tecumseh Rd. E. in Windsor between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Sept. 23.

Qualified candidates need to have a high school diploma, a minimum of six months of experience working in a fast-paced environment, successfully pass assessment testing, and have their own transportation/vehicle as this facility is not on a bus route.