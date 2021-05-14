Drive-Thru Vaccination Clinic Planned for Saturday

A Windsor doctor continues to do her part in the fight against COVID-19.

Dr. Lisa Jansen and staff will be administering at least 1000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine on a first come, first serve basis at a drive-thru clinic on Saturday.

The shots are available for anyone over the age of 30, those over 18 living in a hot spot postal code, individuals with high-risk health conditions and residents included in the province's group one and two of essential workers.

The vaccine will not be administered to the driver of the vehicle and is only eligible to individuals receiving their first dose.

The drive-thru clinic runs from 9am until 3pm.

It takes place at 1720 Howard Ave in Windsor.

This will be the fourth time since last Saturday, Dr. Jansen has hosted a drive-thru clinic.