Driver Charged After a Crash in Lakeshore

Ontario Provincial Police in Lakeshore have charged a Thornhill woman after a single-vehicle crash in the municipality.

The OPP say on Saturday around 11 p.m., a vehicle was travelling on Myers Road when it left the roadway.

According to police, the vehicle hit a guardrail and went into a ditch near South Middle Road.

About 15 minutes earlier, investigators say the same vehicle and driver were spotted travelling at a high rate of speed in the Belle River area. Officers tried to stop the vehicle but the driver failed to stop.

A 40-year-old woman is charged with careless driving and failing to stop.

Police say the driver was not injured in the crash.

