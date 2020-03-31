Driver Charged After a Crash in Lakeshore
Ontario Provincial Police in Lakeshore have charged a Thornhill woman after a single-vehicle crash in the municipality.
The OPP say on Saturday around 11 p.m., a vehicle was travelling on Myers Road when it left the roadway.
According to police, the vehicle hit a guardrail and went into a ditch near South Middle Road.
About 15 minutes earlier, investigators say the same vehicle and driver were spotted travelling at a high rate of speed in the Belle River area. Officers tried to stop the vehicle but the driver failed to stop.
A 40-year-old woman is charged with careless driving and failing to stop.
Police say the driver was not injured in the crash.
