Driver charged after collision with school bus

Windsor Police have charged a driver after a collision between a school bus and vehicle that left several children with minor injuries.

Officers responded to a call about a collision at the intersection on Huron Church Road and Tecumseh Road West Tuesday morning, and through investigation, officers learned that the driver drove through a red light and collided with the side of the school bus.

Police say seven children were on the bus.

All were taken to hospital and treated for minor injuries.

A 61-year-old man was charged under the Highway Traffic Act for failing to stop at a red light.