Driver Charged After Crash in Forest Glade

Charges have be laid after a crash in the east Windsor neighbourhood of Forest Glade.

According to Windsor police, officers were called to the 3500 block of Deerbrook Drive around 9:15 p.m. Sunday for a single vehicle collision.

When officers arrived, they saw a vehicle flipped on its side.

Police say there were two people in the car when the crash occurred and the male driver was showing signs of impairment.

The 26-year-old was arrested at the scene and charged with Impaired Operation of a Motor Vehicle Causing Bodily Harm and Exceeding the Legal Blood / Alcohol content.

The passenger was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the driver has since been released from custody and the investigation continues.