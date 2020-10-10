Driver Charged after Crashing SUV into Windsor Pizzeria

A Windsor,Ont. pizzeria is a little worse for wear after the owner crashed his SUV into the building.

Windsor Police Service says the man lost control of the vehicle on Wyandotte Street East near Pierre Avenue around 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

The SUV wound up striking the building on the northeast corner of the intersection before coming to rest on the sidewalk.

Police tell AM800 News the man has been charged with careless driving and no one was injured in the crash.