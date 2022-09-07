Driver charged after fatal collision with cyclists on Walpole Island

OPP have arrested and charged a man from Walpole Island First Nation after two cyclists were struck and killed on River Road back in June.

According to police, on June 22 shortly before 5 a.m. officers, along with the Chatham-Kent Emergency Medical Service and Walpole Island Fire Department, responded to the report that a pair of cyclists had been struck by a vehicle.

Both cyclists were pronounced dead at the scene and the driver was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

22-year-old Delsin Wade Johnson-Shipman is facing two counts of Operation while impaired, causing death and two counts of Dangerous Operation causing death.

He was released following a bail hearing on September 6, and is scheduled to appear again in court at a later date.