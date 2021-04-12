Driver Charged After Registering Alcohol Limit Four Times Legal Amount

A Windsor woman has been charged with impaired driving after a traffic stop in LaSalle.

On the evening of April 8, LaSalle police stopped a vehicle near Malden Road after officers observed it making a number of maneuvers that caused them to suspect that the driver may be impaired.

Police say the driver showed further signs of impairment while speaking to officers that led to an arrest for driving under the influence.

Testing at the police station showed the driver had four times the legal amount of alcohol in her system.

LaSalle police say the female suspect was also taken to hospital as a precaution.

The woman's vehicle was impounded for seven days and she received an automatic three-month licence suspension.