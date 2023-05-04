Driver charged after serious crash in Kingsville

Charges have now been laid after a serious three-vehicle crash in Kingsville last month.

Provincial police say a 30-year-old from Leamington has been charged with dangerous operation and operation while prohibited.

The crash happened on Friday April 14 around 8:30 p.m. on Highway 3 near Cameron Sideroad.

According to police, one driver was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, while occupants from the two other vehicles were treated by EMS at the scene.

Police had the section of the highway closed for several hours while officers investigated.

The OPP's Technical Collision Investigation also attended the scene.