Driver charged after travelling nearly double the speed limit on Highway 401

A motorcyclist faces five charges after travelling at a high rate of speed on the Highway 401 just past Chatham-Kent.

On Tuesday at approximately 2:40 p.m., Chatham area Ontario Provincial Police received a report of a motorcycle travelling over 200 kilometres an hour and weaving through traffic on the westbound Highway 401 near Lawrence Road, Municipality of West Elgin.

At approximately 3:20 p.m., OPP located the motorcycle and took the driver into custody without incident at the Tilbury ONroute Service Centre in Chatham-Kent.

As a result, a 19-year-old from London was charged with dangerous operation, operating an unsafe vehicle, use of a plate not authorized for a vehicle, stunt driving, and driving a vehicle without a validated permit.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Chatham at a later date.

As a result, the motorcycle was impounded for 14-days, and a 30-day driver's licence suspension was put in place.

