Driver charged after vehicle clocked at 170 km/h on County Road 22

One man has been charged after police clocked a vehicle travelling at 170 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone in Tecumseh.

Just before 2 a.m. on Jan. 7, an OPP officer was conducting a RADAR patrol on County Road 22 in Tecumseh when the officer spotted a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed.

Police stopped the vehicle and a roadside screening device was used after it appeared the driver had consumed alcohol.

A 35-year-old McGregor man is now facing a stunt driving charge.

The driver was issued a 3-day drivers licence suspension for the alcohol offence, a 30-day driving suspension and 14-day vehicle impoundment for the speeding offence.

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor at a later date to answer to the charge.