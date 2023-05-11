Driver charged with impaired driving after serious two vehicle crash

A charge has been laid after a serious two vehicle crash in Dover Township.

Chatham-Kent police say emergency crews responded to the collision on Maple Line Wednesday night around 8:30 p.m.

According to police, a man was driving a pick-up truck westbound and re-ended a car in front of him, causing the car to leave the roadway, hitting a hydro pole.

Police say the driver of the pick-up truck was treated at the scene while the driver of the car was taken to Chatham-Kent Health Alliance for medical attention.

While investigating, police believed the man driving the truck was driving while impaired by alcohol.

He was arrested and taken to police headquarters for breath tests.

A 60-year-old man from Pain Court was charged with impaired driving causing bodily harm.

Police say the total damage estimate is $70,000.