A 27-year-old driver from Windsor has been charged with stunt driving.

According to a tweet from Ontario Provincial Police, a driver was stopped on Manning Road in Lakeshore for driving 126 km/h in a 60 km/h zone.

Police say the driver told the officer "he was late for a meeting."

The driver's licence has been suspended for 30 days and the vehicle has been impounded for 14 days.