Driver Dies Six Days After a Crash in Chatham-Kent
A single-vehicle crash in Chatham-Kent last week has claimed the life of the driver.
Police say officers responded to a call January 29 for a single motor vehicle collision on Cochrane Line in Orford Township.
According to police, the driver was taken to hospital in critical but stable condition.
Police say the 30-year-old passed away from his injuries on Wednesday.
His name is not being released out of respect for the family.
There were no other passengers.