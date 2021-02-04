Driver Dies Six Days After a Crash in Chatham-Kent

A single-vehicle crash in Chatham-Kent last week has claimed the life of the driver.

Police say officers responded to a call January 29 for a single motor vehicle collision on Cochrane Line in Orford Township.

According to police, the driver was taken to hospital in critical but stable condition.

Police say the 30-year-old passed away from his injuries on Wednesday.

His name is not being released out of respect for the family.

There were no other passengers.