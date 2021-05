A driver in Thamesville evaded police at a RIDE program.

Chatham-Kent Police Service set up the checkpoint on Longwoods Road last Saturday.

According to police, a vehicle began to slow down as it approached officers before fleeing the area at a high rate of speed.

Police say officers pursued the vehicle for a short time before breaking off the chase out of concern for public safety.

