Driver Facing Multiple Charges After Stolen Truck Rams into Police Cruiser

A Windsor woman is facing charges after a large truck was stolen from a worksite on Ojibway Parkway.

Just before 3:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Windsor police notified LaSalle police that a large white panel truck was reported stolen moments earlier and was headed towards LaSalle.

An officer in the area saw the truck and activated their lights and siren but the truck being driven under 40 km/h and weaving on the roadway and onto the shoulder, didn't stop.

After multiple cruisers joined the effort to stop the vehicle while it was travelling east on Edgemore Avenue, the truck stopped briefly then accelerated directly into the rear of a LaSalle Police Cruiser, causing extensive to it - no injuries were reported.

A 37-year-old woman was held for a bail hearing and is facing criminal charges of Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle, Flight From Police, Possession of Stolen Property Over $5,000, Impaired Operation of a Motor Vehicle and a Highway Traffic Act charge of Driving While Suspended.