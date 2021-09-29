Driver identified in a crash that hurt a 13-year-old in Leamington

Provincial police in Leamington say they've identified the driver and a pickup truck involved in a crash involving a 13-year-old cyclist.

Around 12:05 p.m. on Sept. 28, police were called to a collision at the intersection of Erie Street South and Mill Street East.

The vehicle involved in the crash failed to remain at the scene.

As a result of the collision, police say a 13 year-old youth was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

While the driver and the pickup truck have been identified police say the investigation is ongoing.

No name has been released or any charges announced.

Investigators are asking any witnesses who have not yet spoken to police regarding this incident to contact the Leamington OPP at 1-888-310-1122.