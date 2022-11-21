Driver in fatal hit-and-run urged to surrender to police

The Windsor Police Service is urging the driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run collision over the weekend to turn themselves over to authorities.

Around 8 p.m. on Nov. 18, police were were called to the intersection of Elsmere Avenue and Ellis Street East following a report of a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

The investigation revealed the victim was near the intersection when he was struck by the vehicle. The 33-year-old victim has since died from his injuries.

Investigators have since obtained photos and surveillance video of the suspect vehicle, which is believed to be a 2008-2010 Dodge Caravan, dark in colour, with heavy front-end damage and a missing car emblem. The front driver and passenger windows are not tinted.

Police are urging auto body shops and mechanics to contact them if they are asked to repair a minivan with similar descriptors.

Investigators would also like to speak with a witness who was in the area at the time of the collision.

The witness, who was driving a blue SUV-type vehicle, travelled north on Elsmere Ave. and stopped for several minutes near the location of the incident.

Anyone with information should call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.