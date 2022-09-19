Driver injured after three vehicle collision

One driver has been injured with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries following a three vehicle collision on Monday morning.

According to the OPP, just after 9:30 a.m. officers responded to the call on Huron Church Road at the E.C. Row Expressway.

Police say initial reports indicated that two passenger vehicles and a transport truck had collided.

OPP and Essex-Windsor Emergency Medical Services attended the scene, and took the injured driver to hospital.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation.

The OPP is asking anyone that may have witnessed this collision to call 1-888-310-1122.