Driver of Truck with a Ton Of Marijuana Onboard Freed

(Detroit, MI) -- A Canadian truck driver accused of transporting over 22-hundred pounds of marijuana to the border has been released.

Prosecutors in Detroit have dropped the charges against 32-year-old Tasbir Singh of Windsor, Ont. in order to investigate the case further.

He was detained on July 7 after $3.2-million worth of marijuana was discovered in a transport truck during an inspection at the Fort Street cargo facility in Detroit.

His attorney said drug dealers hacked into the computer system of the trucking company Singh was working for and manufactured a fake order.

According to the Detroit Free Press, Singh claimed he never saw the cargo being loaded because he was required to stay in his truck as part of COVID-19 restrictions.

The U.S. attorney's office has filed to have the criminal complaint against Singh dismissed without prejudice, meaning prosecutors could refile the charges at a later date.

Singh thought he was transporting coil springs and maintained his innocence throughout his 16 days in jail.

- with files from Metro Source